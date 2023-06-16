National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Norfolk Southern worth $95,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $223.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

