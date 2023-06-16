National Pension Service Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Synopsys worth $90,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $446.37 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

