National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Fiserv worth $99,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

