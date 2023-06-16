National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $74,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Up 3.0 %
Fortinet stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
