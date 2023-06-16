National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $74,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

