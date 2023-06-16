National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of AutoZone worth $83,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 4.1 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,497.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,490.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.