National Pension Service Purchases 20,466 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Pension Service raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $78,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.