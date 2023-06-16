National Pension Service Purchases 401 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $93,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $249.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

