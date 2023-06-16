National Pension Service Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $75,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

