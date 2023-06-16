National Pension Service Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $99,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

