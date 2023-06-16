National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,142,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $335,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

