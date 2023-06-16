National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of MetLife worth $84,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $55.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

