National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Pension Service cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $89,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,984,013. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

