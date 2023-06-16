National Pension Service Sells 3,676 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Dollar General worth $95,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $163.68 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

