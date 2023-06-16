National Pension Service Sells 63,137 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of American International Group worth $81,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $56.62 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

