National Pension Service Sells 924 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $80,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

