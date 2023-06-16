National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $88,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $175.91 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.