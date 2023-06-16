National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,979,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 401,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 359,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

