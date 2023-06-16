NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.