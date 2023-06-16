NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.30.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.