NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $6.52. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 9,761,124 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NextDecade by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

