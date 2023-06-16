NextDecade Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 1,282 call options.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.97.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

