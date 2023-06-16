Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,026,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,268.5 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

NTXVF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.