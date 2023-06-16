NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $245,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

