NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.