Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

