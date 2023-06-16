Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $249.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

