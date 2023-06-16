Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

