Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.