Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 881,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,683,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

