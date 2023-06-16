Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.