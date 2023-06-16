Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.