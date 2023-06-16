Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

