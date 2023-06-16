Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 637,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,190,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $529.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

