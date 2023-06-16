Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

