Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

