Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 10,243 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.