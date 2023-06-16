Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 11,131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

