Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,159,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

