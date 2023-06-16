Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 32,520 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

