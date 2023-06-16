Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $338.65.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.