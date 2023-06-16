Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

ADM opened at $74.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

