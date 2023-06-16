Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 406 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $927.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $915.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $580.01 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

