Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

TSM stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

