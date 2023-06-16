Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $432.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

