Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walt Disney
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
