Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 28,954 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $61,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 23,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $443.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $445.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.