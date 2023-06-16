Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 975,616 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.93% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $59,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after buying an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
