Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Alphabet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

