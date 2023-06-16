Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,468 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $50,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

