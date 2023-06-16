Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

