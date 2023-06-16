Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.89% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $60,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJS opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.